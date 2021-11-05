Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.52. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

