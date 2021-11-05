Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

COOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.71.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $45.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

