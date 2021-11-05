Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $240.64

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €240.64 ($283.11) and traded as high as €259.65 ($305.47). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €259.30 ($305.06), with a volume of 206,404 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €244.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €240.78.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

