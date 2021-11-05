Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) vs. Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) and Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Monopar Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences $59.32 million 36.85 -$255.13 million ($2.83) -8.28 Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.30 million ($0.58) -8.91

Monopar Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myovant Sciences. Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Myovant Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Myovant Sciences and Monopar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences 0 3 3 0 2.50 Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.41%. Monopar Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 460.93%. Given Monopar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monopar Therapeutics is more favorable than Myovant Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Monopar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences -164.51% N/A -32.82% Monopar Therapeutics N/A -40.06% -38.29%

Risk and Volatility

Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monopar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monopar Therapeutics beats Myovant Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. The company was founded on February 2, 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage. The company has a collaboration Grupo EspaÃ±ol de InvestigaciÃ³n en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19. It also has a collaboration agreement with the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore to evaluate the activity of MNPR-202 and related analogs in multiple types of cancer. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

