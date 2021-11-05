Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Announces Earnings Results

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

MYGN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. 4,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.51. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $1,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,930 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myriad Genetics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.09% of Myriad Genetics worth $26,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

