Nano Trading Down 0.7% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $5.72 or 0.00009347 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $762.76 million and approximately $20.77 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,239.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.29 or 0.07312704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.01 or 0.00324965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $600.90 or 0.00981231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00086728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.59 or 0.00418993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00285314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.38 or 0.00239032 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

