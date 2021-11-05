NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NSC)

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 99.62 and a current ratio of 99.67.

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

