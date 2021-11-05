NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NSC)

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 99.62 and a current ratio of 99.67.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile
