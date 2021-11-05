National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trisura Group in a report issued on Sunday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSU. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.25.

TSE TSU opened at C$45.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.67. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$19.89 and a 1-year high of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.63.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$86.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.78 million.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

