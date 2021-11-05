National Bank Financial Raises Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Price Target to C$81.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.40.

TSE BIP.UN traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$74.30. 76,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,663. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of C$60.35 and a 52 week high of C$74.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

