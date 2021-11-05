National Bank Financial Raises Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$67.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRU. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.18.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$64.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.60. The stock has a market cap of C$15.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Metro will post 3.6799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

