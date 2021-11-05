National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.89. 10,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,309. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $50.33.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
