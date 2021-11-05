National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.89. 10,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,309. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

