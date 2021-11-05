National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.54 Million

Brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report $154.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.45 million to $158.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $114.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $558.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.44 million to $568.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $650.32 million, with estimates ranging from $584.80 million to $695.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $62.02. The stock had a trading volume of 603,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

