Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after buying an additional 211,764 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after buying an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

