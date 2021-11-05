Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 111 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 852,761 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $260.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.80. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $211.29 and a 1 year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

