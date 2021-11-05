Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 250 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Square by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 17.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Square by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.22.

NYSE SQ opened at $247.46 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.11 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 217.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

