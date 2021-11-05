Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 90 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after acquiring an additional 276,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after acquiring an additional 185,421 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $203.59 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.60 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.62 and its 200 day moving average is $214.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

