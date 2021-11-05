Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues Earnings Results

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Natus Medical updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.180 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 1,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,905. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.73 million, a P/E ratio of 710.18 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.