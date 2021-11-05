Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing quarters. The third-quarter results reflected strong loan originations, offset by higher expenses. Navient is focused on leveraging the asset recovery and processing businesses to boost its top line. Following the receipt of all necessary approvals in October 2021, Navient transferred all of the Department of Education (ED) servicing contract to Maximus. The company also continues to undertake cost-control efforts via increased automation. Yet, Navient’s top line faces potential threat from the lack of access to new loans and alternative sources of revenues. The company’s high debt burden and unsustainable capital-deployment activities also pose headwinds.”

NAVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered Navient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Navient stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.77. Navient has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Navient will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Navient by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Navient by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Navient by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Navient by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

