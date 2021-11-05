nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125,981 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.14% of nCino worth $791,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 87.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of nCino by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $842,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,214 shares of company stock worth $14,529,809. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NCNO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.61 and a beta of 0.98. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

