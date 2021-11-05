nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NDVN opened at $0.26 on Friday. nDivision has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

About nDivision

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

