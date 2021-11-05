Needham & Company LLC Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $105.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Europe cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.42.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,054 shares of company stock worth $39,772,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after buying an additional 312,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after buying an additional 769,458 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after buying an additional 1,486,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

