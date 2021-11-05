Needham & Company LLC Lowers Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $170.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $186.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.57.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.31 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.40. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Appian by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,217,000 after buying an additional 325,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Appian by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,327,000 after buying an additional 72,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Appian by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,737,000 after buying an additional 139,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Appian by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,926,000 after purchasing an additional 407,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Appian by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,783,000 after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

