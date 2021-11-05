NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGMS traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 184,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,533. The stock has a market cap of $842.01 million and a PE ratio of 98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $73.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

