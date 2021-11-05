NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ NRBO opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRBO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

