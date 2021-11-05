Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.29.

Shares of NBIX opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.6% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

