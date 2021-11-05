New Harbor Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,526,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,426 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares makes up 8.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned 21.06% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $24,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 51.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter worth $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter worth $536,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,257. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $19.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.