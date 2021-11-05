New York City REIT (NYC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.30. New York City REIT has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -173.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New York City REIT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) by 1,266.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.36% of New York City REIT worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

