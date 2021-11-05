Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Posts Earnings Results

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Newmark Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NMRK stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,400. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

NMRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newmark Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Newmark Group worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

