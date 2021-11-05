Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 117,892.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,672 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after buying an additional 358,368 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,320. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

