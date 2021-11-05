NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. 4,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,114. The firm has a market cap of $236.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.20. NextCure has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

Get NextCure alerts:

NXTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.