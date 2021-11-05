NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEP. UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $2,854,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 25.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,186,000 after purchasing an additional 70,433 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $9,545,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,374 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $86.32. 345,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $60.80 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -338.27%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

