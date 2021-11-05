Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.03

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $8.49. Nexters shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 175 shares traded.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1,000.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter.

Nexters Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

