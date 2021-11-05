NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$29.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NFI Group stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. NFI Group has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

