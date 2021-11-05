NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.70. NIKE posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,750 shares of company stock worth $36,169,430 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $175.63.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

