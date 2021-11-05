Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) fell 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.11. 1,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,060,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Several research firms recently commented on HLTH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $236,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $59,289,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

