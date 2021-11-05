Nord/LB Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.20 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on O2D. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.72 ($3.20).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching €2.39 ($2.81). The company had a trading volume of 10,330,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €2.37 and its 200-day moving average is €2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of €2.63 ($3.09).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

