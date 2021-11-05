Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,600 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 367,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC raised its position in Nordson by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after purchasing an additional 375,090 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $29,191,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,047,000 after purchasing an additional 119,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Nordson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDSN opened at $262.72 on Friday. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $264.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.55 and a 200-day moving average of $227.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

