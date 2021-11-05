Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.85. 15,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 9,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NESRF)

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, and Exploration. The company founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

