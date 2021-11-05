Northern Trust Corp Acquires 12,068 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.79% of Shutterstock worth $28,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 134.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Shutterstock by 82.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSTK opened at $121.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.21 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.80.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSTK. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $2,193,925.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,737,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,397,896.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,229 shares of company stock worth $13,407,668 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

