Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 499.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389,500 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $27,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,071,000 after buying an additional 171,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at about $825,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 459,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 231,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 3.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

MVIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

