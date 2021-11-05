Northern Trust Corp Has $26.52 Million Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $26,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $591,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,058,423 shares of company stock worth $73,647,610. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $72.59 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.57 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.80.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

