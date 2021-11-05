Northern Trust Corp Has $27.56 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632,449 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $27,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 49.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after buying an additional 2,513,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 322.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MP Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MP Materials by 45.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,751,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,568,000 after buying an additional 550,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 127.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,516,000 after buying an additional 615,536 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MP opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 168.36 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

