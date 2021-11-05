Northern Trust Corp Has $27.70 Million Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,477 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.92% of Silvergate Capital worth $27,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $58,874,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 274.0% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 370,759 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,653,000 after acquiring an additional 75,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 30.3% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 370,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,979,000 after acquiring an additional 86,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SI. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

Shares of SI opened at $215.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.03. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $222.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $2,803,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $500,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,589 shares of company stock worth $20,787,235 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.