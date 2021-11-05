Northern Trust Corp Makes New $28.61 Million Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 112,948 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $28,610,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on COIN. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.40.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $344.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,279,085 shares of company stock worth $348,022,485.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

