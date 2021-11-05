Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

NWN opened at $46.19 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 83.91%.

NWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

