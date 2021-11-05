NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Griffin Securities has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOV. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.21. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of NOV by 64.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,057 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in NOV by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,897,000 after buying an additional 577,427 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in NOV by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 505,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 362,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.