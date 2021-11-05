Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.31

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 310814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Novonix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.