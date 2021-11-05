NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $8.00. NOW shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 12,953 shares.

The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 689,827 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

