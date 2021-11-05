NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $8.00. NOW shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 12,953 shares.
The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 689,827 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.
About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
