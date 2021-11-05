Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Earnings Results

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.94. 604,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,759. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

