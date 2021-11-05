Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Hits $0.0038

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $27.40 million and approximately $612,740.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00053855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00249303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00096530 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

NCASH is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

